mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fat Trel Is Back With His New Project "1901"

Aron A.
July 05, 2019 19:10
268 Views
20
0
CoverCover

1901
FAT TREL

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

FAT TREL drops off his new project "1901."


FAT TREL is back with another one. The rapper's been on a steady grind ever since his release from prison in 2017. In 2018, he came through with a new project damn-near every season. He dropped off On The Run and On The Run 2 as well as his album, Finally Free. However, it feels like he's been relatively quiet since but that clearly wasn't going to last long. Now, he returns with his latest project, 1901.

FAT TREL is back with a stacked project. 1901 only consists of nine songs but the rapper comes through with nothing but heat. The project includes appearances from Luckey, Bandhunta Izzy Tate Kobang, Quez, and Z-Wayne. It's another strong effort from Trel. Hopefully, 2019 is as equally prolific for him as 2018 was. 

Peep the project below. 

FAT TREL Bandhunta Izzy luckey Tate Kobang Quez Z-Wayne Slutty Boyz Maybach Music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fat Trel Is Back With His New Project "1901"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject