Fat Trel Flips Lil Durk's "Hellcats & Trackhawks"

Fresh out of prison, and Fat Trel is slowly leaning into his bounce back in the rap game. The former MMG rapper pleaded guilty to possession of a ghost gun in 2020, which could've led to a 10-year prison sentence. Fortunately, that wasn't the case and it seems that he's revving up to drop off new heat.

This week, the rapper slid through with the release of his remix of Lil Durk's "Hellcats & Trackhawks." The rapper puts his penmanship on display with vicious flows as he reflected on the minor setback which has now set the stage for a big comeback.

"Hellcats & Trackhawks" first appeared on Lil Durk's compilation project, OTF's compilation project, Only The Family.

Check out the latest from Fat Trel below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cartier bussdown, bitch, r*tarded

I just wanna touchdown, I just want money

First day home, bitch, booked three shows

Feet on the ground, gotta keep me runnin'