Fat Trel Blesses Fans With New Project "Big Homie"

Fat Trel has been a fan-favorite over the last ten years thanks to his incredible mixtape run and string of collaborations with the likes of Rick Ross and Wale. Of course, his associations to Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records are simply a testament to his skills as an MC. Over the last year, fans have been patiently awaiting his next effort, and it's finally arrived in the form of Big Homie.

This project features 18 tracks and has a wide variety of features from No Savage, Big Flock, Goonew, Trippa, Z-Wayne, and many more. If you're a fan of the DMV artist, then this project will certainly be a pleasure to your ears.

Check it out below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Legend

2. Young Ns (feat. No Savage)

3. Got Da Streets (feat. Big Flock)

4. Like This

5. Duffle Bags (feat. Turtle)

6. Who Want Smoke (feat. Goonew)

7. North Side (feat. Trippa)

8. Its Over Now (feat. Z-Wayne)

9. No Way (feat. IAmNorthEast)

10. Need Mine (feat. Kid202)

11. We Changed

12. Ready or Not (feat. Slutty Tee)

13. I'm Him

14. Moshpit (feat. Knuklehead & Hoolie)

15. Free Throw (feat. Big Don Bino)

16. Airport

17. Beamer (Bonus Track) (feat. Tuffy)

18. You Cant Hang (Bonus Track) (feat. P-Wild & Foams SB)