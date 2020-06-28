mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fat Trel Blesses Fans With New Project "Big Homie"

Alexander Cole
June 28, 2020 13:58
1.6K Views
90
7
CoverCover

Big Homie
FAT TREL

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fat Trel is marking his return with a brand new 18-track project.


Fat Trel has been a fan-favorite over the last ten years thanks to his incredible mixtape run and string of collaborations with the likes of Rick Ross and Wale. Of course, his associations to Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records are simply a testament to his skills as an MC. Over the last year, fans have been patiently awaiting his next effort, and it's finally arrived in the form of Big Homie.

This project features 18 tracks and has a wide variety of features from No Savage, Big Flock, Goonew, Trippa, Z-Wayne, and many more. If you're a fan of the DMV artist, then this project will certainly be a pleasure to your ears.

Check it out below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Legend
2. Young Ns (feat. No Savage)
3. Got Da Streets (feat. Big Flock)
4. Like This
5. Duffle Bags (feat. Turtle)
6. Who Want Smoke (feat. Goonew)
7. North Side (feat. Trippa)
8. Its Over Now (feat. Z-Wayne)
9. No Way (feat. IAmNorthEast)
10. Need Mine (feat. Kid202)
11. We Changed
12. Ready or Not (feat. Slutty Tee)
13. I'm Him
14. Moshpit (feat. Knuklehead & Hoolie)
15. Free Throw (feat. Big Don Bino)
16. Airport
17. Beamer (Bonus Track) (feat. Tuffy)
18. You Cant Hang (Bonus Track) (feat. P-Wild & Foams SB)

FAT TREL Big Homie new project new mixtape
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fat Trel Blesses Fans With New Project "Big Homie"
90
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject