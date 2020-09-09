Fat Trel & Yowda Connect On New EP "Fat N Ugly 2"

It's been three years since both Fat Trel and YOWDA connected on wax for their collaborative EP, Fat N Ugly. Since then, they've continued on their solo grind with several projects released. Yowda, for example, had a heavy run in 2019 with the release of several projects while Trel is currently fresh off of his latest project, Big Homie.

Trel and YOWDA have now re-connected for the sequel to 2017's Fat N Ugly. Trel and YOWDA's Fat N Ugly 2 includes six-tracks of sinister trap music with guest appearances coming from We G Wak, who features on "Nervous," and Bishopwithdajuice, who joins Trel and YOWDA on "Peace Of Mind." It's a short listen that runs for a bit over 15-minutes but it doesn't disappoint if you've been waiting on a new collab from Trel and YOWDA.