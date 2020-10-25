Fat Tony Releases New Project "Exotica"

Over the past 10 years, Houston's Fat Tony has continued to drop off solid bodies of work that helped him grow a solid underground buzz. Incorporating different influences to create his own unique sound, his latest project, Exotica explores his creative approach with a touch of 80s pop throughout. The project is entirely held down by Fat Tony, though he does get some assistance from the Houston OG Bun B for the opening track, "What Wake You Up."

The rapper's latest body of work marks his third of the year following Wake Up with Taydex and Live At No Audience. Peep the project below in its entirety.