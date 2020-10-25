mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fat Tony Releases New Project "Exotica"

Aron A.
October 25, 2020 16:56
181 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Exotica
Fat Tony

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fat Tony returns with his new project ft. Bun B.


Over the past 10 years, Houston's Fat Tony has continued to drop off solid bodies of work that helped him grow a solid underground buzz. Incorporating different influences to create his own unique sound, his latest project, Exotica explores his creative approach with a touch of 80s pop throughout. The project is entirely held down by Fat Tony, though he does get some assistance from the Houston OG Bun B for the opening track, "What Wake You Up."

The rapper's latest body of work marks his third of the year following Wake Up with Taydex and Live At No Audience. Peep the project below in its entirety.

  1. What Wake You Up ft. Bun B
  2. Special Girl
  3. Gambling Man
  4. Feeling Groovy
  5. Je Ne Sais Quoi
  6. New Beginnings
  7. Jeremy Bixby
  8. Intimate 
  9. Back In The Saddle
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fat Tony Releases New Project "Exotica"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject