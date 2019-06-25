Fat Nick Releases Fresh Single "New Opps"

A few months ago, Fat Nick collaborated with his buddy Shakewell on Roommates but he's back on his solo grind now, preparing his loyal fanbase for some new music. Nick is one of the most endearing personalities in all of hip-hop. While he has remained part of the underground scene in Florida, the self-proclaimed "most lovable human on the planet" decided that it's time to treat his supporters to some new cuts, easing everybody into his next chapter with the Mikey The Magician-produced "New Opps."

It can be hard to build real connections when you start to blow up musically. Fat Nick feels like everyone he meets is a potential opp, which is a pretty unhealthy way to live life, but he's just being overly cautious. His latest hit was released on Friday with Nicky Gordo spitting over an aggressive beat for nearly two minutes. Listen to "New Opps" below and let us know what you're thinking.

Keep an eye out for more new drops from Fat Nick.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every day I wake, I think I make a new opp

I'ma keep on countin' up I made a mil on the block

Yeah this Patek really icy froze the crack in my pot

And this choppa brand new, so it's coming in hot