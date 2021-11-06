Fat Nick Delivers His Latest Album, “Gorgeous Glizzy Gordo”

On Friday, November 5th, Fat Nick dropped off his new project, Gorgeous Glizzy Gordo. The Florida rapper’s album includes features from names like Maxo Kream, Shakewell, Rob Bank$, SosMula, Ramirez, and Lil Jerry paired with six solo tracks from the artist.

“It’s lit baby let’s f*cking go,” the “Block Sweepers” rapper captioned the project’s date announcement on Instagram back in October. “Welcome to Fat Boy Fall! Get ready cause it’s up. Mr. Him.”





Along with the new album, Fat Nick also dropped off a visual for the 12th track, “Still Outside,” which sees him flexing guns while wearing unmissable chain, quickly rapping over a heavy beat. When the artist asked his followers which songs they want to see videos for next, many suggested “Sleep Walking” and “Mr. Him” as top contenders.

Elsewhere, the 27-year-old recently appeared on our Snack Review series, where he got to try out all kinds of unique treats. Fat Nick also revealed that Little Caesar’s pizza is one of his guilty pleasures, comparing it to a sneaky link that you can’t stop going back to.

What are your thoughts on Gorgeous Glizzy Gordo? Let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Take off

2. Risk Taker

3. Sleep Walking (feat. Shakewell)

4. Mr. Him (feat. Robb Bank$)

5. Get It Poppin

6. No Stimmy

7. Block Sweepers (feat. SosMula)

8. Gorgeous Gorillaz (feat. Ramirez)

9. Mr. Opp Stopper

10. Living Large (feat. Maxo Kream)

11. Park It (feat. Lil Jerry)

12. Still Outside