mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fat Nick & Famous Dex Team Up On "PocketRocket"

Aron A.
August 22, 2019 20:26
337 Views
15
0
CoverCover

PocketRocket
Fat Nick Feat. Famous Dex

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
21% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Fat Nick and Famous Dex join forces on their new banger.


Fat Nick and Famous Dex got some new heat in the stash. The two recently released their new collaboration, "PocketRocket" earlier today. Their new song is a hard-hitting banger and the two rappers vibe mesh well together on wax. Flexatelli handles the maniacal, hard-hitting production on the track while Fat Nick and Famous Dex deliver rowdy energy to the mix. Fat Nick kicks things off and handles the hook before Famous Dex comes through and turns the energy up on the song to another level.

Famous Dex has been extremely active in the past few months, despite the fact that we never got Momma's Boy. The rapper teamed up with DJ Shon for his new mixtape, Weird Vs. Crazy which arrived yesterday.

Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
Haters pocket watchin'
Hollows in my rocket
Rollie keep on tockin'
Yo' bitch, she be fuckin'
Started out my day with a blunt of gas
Ayo better choppa, bitch, I gotta blast

Fat Nick
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  5
  0
  337
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fat Nick Famous Dex new single collaboration new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fat Nick & Famous Dex Team Up On "PocketRocket"
15
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject