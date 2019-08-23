Fat Nick & Famous Dex Team Up On "PocketRocket"

Fat Nick and Famous Dex got some new heat in the stash. The two recently released their new collaboration, "PocketRocket" earlier today. Their new song is a hard-hitting banger and the two rappers vibe mesh well together on wax. Flexatelli handles the maniacal, hard-hitting production on the track while Fat Nick and Famous Dex deliver rowdy energy to the mix. Fat Nick kicks things off and handles the hook before Famous Dex comes through and turns the energy up on the song to another level.

Famous Dex has been extremely active in the past few months, despite the fact that we never got Momma's Boy. The rapper teamed up with DJ Shon for his new mixtape, Weird Vs. Crazy which arrived yesterday.

Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Haters pocket watchin'

Hollows in my rocket

Rollie keep on tockin'

Yo' bitch, she be fuckin'

Started out my day with a blunt of gas

Ayo better choppa, bitch, I gotta blast