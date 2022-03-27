Fat Money Turns Up The Temperature On "400 Degrees"

Chicago rapper Fat Money reunited with producer Cardo Got Wings for his new single, "400 Degrees," which hit streaming services earlier this week.

Fat Money has received several high-profile cosigns throughout his career. In 2022, he earned himself a writing credit on Kanye West’s album, Donda 2. He also received praise from Pusha T during a recent appearance on the Million Dollars Worth Of Game podcast.

In addition to his new track, Fat Money also teased that if one of his recent Instagram posts gets enough comments, he'll release something else too. Calboy, who collaborated with Fat Money on his mixtape, Cinco De Money 6: The Last Dance, expressed his excitement for "400 Degrees" in the comments.

Check out Fat Money's "400 Degrees" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This what the fuck they was waiting for

All this fire, the fuck I need Satan for

They steady speaking about it

Bitch you know who go it

The fuck you debating for