Fat Joe is bringing his talk show, The Fat Joe Show, to the network Starz, where he says it will have a primetime slot every Sunday after BMF and Power. With the deal, Joe joins 50 Cent as the only rappers in partnership to release shows for the network.

Joe broke the news regarding the future of his talk show during an interview on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion.

“Eventually, after every Sunday after you watch BMF and Power, you’re going to see The Fat Joe Show on STARZ network,” Joe revealed.



Todd Williamson / Getty Images

He continued: “It was a lot of channels trying to get this shit. Puff is my partner, and we chose there because it’s primetime every Sunday, and I can’t tell you no more. I already broke the news. Nobody ever heard that."

The original run of The Fat Joe Show is available on Revolt and features the iconic New York rapper discussing all things pop culture, sports, politics, and more with a wide array of guests. In the first season, Dwyane Wade, Nick Cannon, Big Sean, and Shaq all appeared on the show, among others.

Later in his interview with Hoffa, Joe slammed Tekashi 6ix9ine as "a pussy, a sucka, a bitch." The polarizing rapper eventually fired back at Joe when a clip from the interview went viral, calling him "jealous" and miserable."

Check out Joe's comments on My Expert Opinion below.

