The Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule Verzuz battle that happened Tuesday night is the gift that keeps on giving. From the more-than three hour back-and-forth between the two New York rappers, to the Nelly/Ashanti hug and huge reaction that followed to that last performance of "New York" by Ja, Joe and the Verzuz king Jadakiss, there has been no shortage of buzz and conversation since the battle ended.

Last night, on a joint IG Live, Joe and Ja got back together to chop it up and break down their performances from the night before. Somewhere along the line, however, Fat Joe had some bold claims to make in praise of Ja Rule.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Comparing the "Down 4 U" rapper to the biggest artist of the current generation, Joe went off.

"I always tell everybody," Joe started. "You was the Drake before Drake. You had hit after hit after hit after hit."

Ja Rule, a criminally underrated player in rap history, went out of his way to clarify that "Drizzy's the GOAT," but Joe made sure to give him his flowers while he can still smell them.

"What I’m saying is for the youth who’s tuned in they don’t realize ... they don’t realize that this guy Ja Rule had a run like Drake for years. Just hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, hit, hit."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fans in the comments both agreed and disagreed and let their side be known but one thing was clear, despite going head-to-head just one night before, Joe wasn't going to let Ja out of there without paying him the proper respects. Even though Joe showed a ton of love while they rapped at each other and traded guest features like chess moves during their Verzuz, he took it a step further here and let all the kids know that this man Ja was the Drizzy of his time.

Do you agree with Fat Joe? Was Ja the Drake of his generation? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]