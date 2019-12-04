Kyrie Irving has received plenty of scrutiny for his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets this past summer, which has ranged from the disgruntled Boston Celtics and New York Knicks fans to remarks from former Celtics such as Kendrick Perkins and, most recently, Kevin Garnett. The latest person to take shots at Kyrie, and his teammate Kevin Durant, was noted New York Knicks fan, Fat Joe.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe explained why he feels the superstar duo couldn't handle the pressure of playing for his beloved Knickerbockers.

Says Joe:

"You gotta understand, a lot of players, and I'll call 'em out - Kyrie [Irving], [Kevin] Durant - they don't want that New York Knicks pressure. They didn't want that media attention. They didn't want Sports Illustrated being right in their backyard. They didn't want that, so they said, 'alright, we want New York, but let's do the lesser of the drama, let's go to Brooklyn."

When asked if that was a direct shot at Kyrie and KD, Joe quickly replied, "It definitely was, and those are my good friends. They didn't want that smoke." Joe's comments come just one day after Kevin Garnett explained that he didn't think Kyrie had "the cojones" to compete in Boston.

The Nets (10-10) are 2-0 against the Knicks (4-17) so far with two more matchups remaining this season. Their next meeting will come on December 26 (airing on TNT at 8pm ET) as Brooklyn hosts Fat Joe's squad at Barclays Center.

Ray Amati/Getty Images