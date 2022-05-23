Fat Joe had some harsh words for Tekashi 6ix9ine while speaking with Math Hoffa for a recent interview. After admitting that he'll likely get "in trouble" for the comments, Joe remarked that he's convinced the "GINÉ" rapper has a death wish.

“This show gonna get me in trouble,” Joe admitted. “I’m gonna just be honest with you — this n***a’s a sucka. He’s a pussy, a sucka, a bitch. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of shit this n***a doing, I’m convinced he wants to die — and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that — but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Joe went on to reference 6ix9ine's infamous snitching in relation to facing prison time for his alleged involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. After cooperating with authorities, the rapper served less than two years in prison.

Joe continued: “Now the man snitched. Cool. Do you, whatever. I don’t like the taunting. I don’t know if he really did it. I didn’t know what was going on. The crazy shit is when I talked to him in that interview, I talked to him off the air and he lied to me and told me, ‘Yo this is just an image. I’m frontin.’ He told me that in front of [former manager and Nine Trey Gangsta Blood] Shotti and them n****s. They was standing right there with him. ‘Yo Joe, I’m not really doing this. I’m not a gangster. This is all for promotion.'”

Later in the interview, Joe discussed the recent YSL indictment which included Gunna and Young Thug. Check out Joe's sit-down with Math Hoffa below.

