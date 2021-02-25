For as long as we can remember, 50-year-old rapper Fat Joe, real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has been walking around with no hair on his head. His baldness has become part of his brand. The rapper is recognizable because of his size and his shiny dome. He's been in the spotlight for decades but has anybody ever seen him with a full head of hair?

This could be the first time we've ever seen Fat Joe with a styled coif, sharing the ultimate throwback picture on Instagram. "The birth of JOEY CRACK," wrote the "Sunshine" artist. The photo was seemingly taken while Joe was still a teenager, sporting some peach fuzz above his lip and posing with a curtain behind him. Of course, people are pointing out the complete set of hair atop Joe's head, which seems abnormal given the fact that we've known him to be bald for the last twenty-plus years.



While he's still active in music, releasing his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Amorphous a few weeks ago, these days, Fat Joe has been establishing himself as a presence in hip-hop media as an interviewer. He's been able to secure some of the biggest artists on his platform, speaking about all the hot topics on The Fat Joe Show.



Is this the first time you've ever seen Fat Joe with hair?