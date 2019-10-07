Fat Joe Shares Music Video For "YES" Featuring Cardi B & Anuel AA

A flashy video for the club anthem.

One month ago, Fat Joe surprise dropped "YES," which features Cardi B and Puerto Rican rapper, Anuel AA. Anuel AA's song, "China," is currently #1 on Billboard's Latin chart and this summer taught us that Spanish songs are increasingly crossing over onto the Hot 100. These three on a track together seemed like sure-fire formula for cooking up a hit, but "YES" has yet to reach that status. "YES" is said to be a single off of Fat Joe's long-awaited album, Family Ties - his first full-length solo release since 2010's The Darkside, Vol. 1. After the massive success of "All The Way Up," Fat Joe was able to sit back and let the song make its radio runs before needing to follow it up with anything.

The same producers who concocted "All The Way Up" and many of Fat Joe's previous songs, Cool & Dre, are responsible for the banging "YES" beat. Over a soaring salsa sample by Willie Colón, Fat Joe repeats the chant, "ass up, face down" on the hook. Fittingly and unsurprisingly, the Eif Rivera-directed visuals are filled with twerking, often with a Fashion Nova product placement written across the shaking cheeks.

Let's see if this music video helps the song spread throughout the sweaty clubs of the world.