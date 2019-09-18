To promote his new single “Yes" featuring Cardi B and Annuel AA, Fat Joe decided to stop by The Breakfast Club this morning and chop it up with Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee for a lengthy new interview. During the 45 minute chat, Joey Crack talked about his forthcoming album, what Cardi B means to the Bronx, and how he once almost ended the beef between 50 Cent and Ja Rule, among other things.

Around the 36 minute mark, right after he hilariously proclaimed 50 Cent the king of beefs, Joey tells the story where he once almost squashed the beef between Fif and Ja Rule. Joey says he was going to have them both come out together on stage, but Ja & Irv wouldn’t go through with it once they found out.

"I almost squashed the beef, I was going to bring them both out to a concert, 50 was going to do it, and then they went bad on me, Irv & Ja went bad on me, saying the beef is till we die.” Joey continued, "them guys they going to be going 80 years old giving speeches about each other somewhere,… nah they going, I don't want that.”

Check out the full interview (below).