There have been some excellent moments during Verzuz since its inception. Gucci Mane and Jeezy finally squashed their beef at Magic City for the world to see, Snoop Dogg and DMX went hit-for-hit in celebrating their respective catalogs, and Bow Wow and Soulja Boy took their online feud to the stage where they offered a dose of nostalgia for the world.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the battle of NYC went down between The Lox and Dipset at Madison Square Garden. Jadakiss earned the title of the evening's MVP while Jim Jones provided us with one of the best moments of the evening when he dove off stage (many believed he fell). However, it was Fat Joe's recap of the whole evening that really left fans in tears. The other day, Joe dropped a massive bombshell about the moments leading up the battle including Cam'ron's alleged hesitancy. Apparently, Killa Cam was about to make his way out the door before Verzuz even started.

"Cam'ron was on his way out the building. Not being scared. For some reason, he wasn't fucking with it," Joe said. "He was about to leave Madison Square Garden. That's a Joprah moment."

Joe explained that when Cam'ron heard Michael Buffett's voice, he seemingly changed his mind and turned back around.

Check out Joe's clip below and let us know your thoughts on Tuesday's Verzuz.