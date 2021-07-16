Fat Joe, Remy Ma, And Cool & Dre Are "Back Outside"

Fat Joe is back -- more specifically, he's back outside. Today, the legendary Don Cartegena has delivered his new single "Back Outside" with longtime collaborators Remy Ma and Cool & Dre. Though the track itself is relatively brief, clocking in at a little over two minutes, Joe and Remy make the most of it by absolutely sliding over the bouncy production.

"It's her birthday, shine a light on her," raps Joe. "Put a Richie on her wrist, real bright on her / Gauthier dress on her hips, real tight on her / her man left to get a drink, got right on her." An opportunist to the end. Remy Ma follows suit for the closing verse, kicking a slick and straightforward flow as she fires off flexes. "I'm in my old hood driving in my new whip," she spits. "With your old n***a, I'm his new bitch."

Check out "Back Outside" now, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Joe and Remy's new Cool & Dre-produced single.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It's her birthday, shine a light on her

Put a Richie on her wrist, real bright on her

Gauthier dress on her hips, real tight on her

Her man left to get a drink, got right on her