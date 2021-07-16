mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, And Cool & Dre Are "Back Outside"

Mitch Findlay
July 16, 2021 10:46
235 Views
00
0
2021 Ring 2021 Ring
2021 Ring

Back Outside
Fat Joe Feat. Remy Ma & Cool & Dre

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fat Joe and Remy Ma announce their presence over Cool & Dre production on "Back Outside."


Fat Joe is back -- more specifically, he's back outside. Today, the legendary Don Cartegena has delivered his new single "Back Outside" with longtime collaborators Remy Ma and Cool & Dre. Though the track itself is relatively brief, clocking in at a little over two minutes, Joe and Remy make the most of it by absolutely sliding over the bouncy production. 

"It's her birthday, shine a light on her," raps Joe. "Put a Richie on her wrist, real bright on her / Gauthier dress on her hips, real tight on her / her man left to get a drink, got right on her." An opportunist to the end. Remy Ma follows suit for the closing verse, kicking a slick and straightforward flow as she fires off flexes. "I'm in my old hood driving in my new whip," she spits. "With your old n***a, I'm his new bitch." 

Check out "Back Outside" now, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Joe and Remy's new Cool & Dre-produced single.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It's her birthday, shine a light on her
Put a Richie on her wrist, real bright on her 
Gauthier dress on her hips, real tight on her
Her man left to get a drink, got right on her

Fat Joe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  235
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fat Joe Remy Ma Cool & Dre
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fat Joe, Remy Ma, And Cool & Dre Are "Back Outside"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject