Hip Hop's favorite storytelling met up with one of the world's most celebrated boxers to share untold stories of his career. By now, we all know that Fat Joe is a person who, at any given time, will tell a story from Hip Hop's yesteryear that no one would ever believe. His takes—as well as boisterous personality—have earned him his own show, and recently, he and Angie Martinez were guests on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, and without fail, the world received more captivating stories.

We reported on Joe speaking on a memory where Tyson saved both him and the late-great Big Punfrom unfriendly club bouncers. In another clip from the interview, Fat Joe revisited a time when he was asked to step in the middle of a fight between two of his famous friends.

"Now, one time I got set up, rest in peace Big L, comes up to me in the Tunnel, he's like, 'Yo, Crack, yo, come bring your n*ggas, I got some beef," Joe remembered, referencing the popular New York City hotspot. "So, we come, Big L's our brotha, you know, since diggin' in the crates. And when I come up, it's f*ckin' Mase! He's arguing with Mase! They from the same block!"

"I'm like, I was hanging out with Mase the night before at Puffy's studio! Mase was lookin' at me like I was the greatest snake ever lived," he continued as laughs erupted. "He's like, 'For real?!' I'm sitting there, I'm like—and you know L is my crew!" Fat Joe said Big L went on to issue his threats and turned to him to say, "Right, Joe?"

The Bronx rapper said he stood there stunned because he didn't know what to say. "I don't think Mase ever trusted me again in my life after that," said Joe. "That sh*t was foul."

Watch Fat Joe tell the story below.