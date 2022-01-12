A devastating fire in the Bronx has resulted in people from coast to coast lending their voices and finances to help. Over the weekend, a fire erupted in a 19-story apartment, reportedly sparked by a space heater. The building quickly filled with smoke and as a result, tragically, 19 people were killed and 32 others with life-threatening injuries. CNN reported just hours ago that all victims died of smoke inhalation because the door to the apartment where the fire began was left open, as was the door to the 15th floor. They were supposed to close automatically.

While this fire has launched conversations about marginalized communities as well as equitable and safe housing, many celebrities are banding together to do what they can for those in need, including Fat Joe.

The Bronx native has partnered with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York in order to acquire relief aid for the victims and those impacted by the fire. All of the proceeds will go to helping those in need and on Instagram, Fat Joe continued to share information for his friends and followers who want to get involved. Additionally, Roc Nation also shared Joe's link on its website to help further the cause.

For those interested in donating, you can visit the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City website here. Check out Fat Joe's posts below and watch a video of him explaining why he felt he needed to get involved.

[via]