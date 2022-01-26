Nick Cannon jumped into the Money Challenge to remind the world that the "IRS Is Watchin," but his message seems to have gone ignored. Thanks to NBA YoungBoy, dozens of people, including celebrities, have added their takes to the growing social media challenge that finds people spelling out brief messages with cash. This flex is typically done with $100 bills, but Fat Joe can't believe that so many folks are giving the government a front-row seat to their cash flow.

First, Fat Joe let it be known that Busy Bee, an OG Hip Hop artist from New York, was the first to launch the Money Message trend when he spelled his name out in cash in the classic film Wild Style. After getting that out of the way, Joe had a few words for artists participating in this trend and showing off their stacks of cash.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

"I dare you to look down my Instagram, or anywhere on social media, and see if Fat Joe has ever pulled out a one hundred dollar bill," said the rapper. "One! And then these people, when they get caught... You told on yourself."

"You ain't never had a legit job in your life. You writing your names with mountains of money," he continued. "F*ck is wrong with you?! Nick Cannon said, 'IRS is watchin'.' F*ckin' right!... In fact, all they gotta do is hashtag Money Challenge. 'Alright, who's Loco32? Who's JonJon33?'... There's no explanation. You got money, you got money. Don't do it to yourself."

Several people seemingly cosigned Fat Joe's sentiments. Check out his clip below and let us know if you agree or disagree.