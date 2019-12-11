His song "Lord Above" may have been the catalyst for this latest exchange between Eminem and Nick Cannon, but don't ask Fat Joe to pick sides in the beef. The last few days have been a whirlwind of back-and-forths between the two artists as Eminem spit a few "disrespectful"—a word Fat Joe used to describe "Lord Above"—bars toward Cannon, while Cannon released two diss tracks of his own. Twitter was another place where the two traded insults and the ongoing animosity now involves others like Obie Trice and Joyner Lucas who have taken sides with Em as Suge Knight and Suge's son have stepped forward for Cannon.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images

TMZ caught up with Fat Joe and his crew and told the rapper that he couldn't have "planned better press" than this. "I didn't plan nothin', I'm an innocent bystander," Joe said coyly. He refuted the claim that he was responsible for "refueling" the beef. "I'm taking the high road," the rapper added, "Let me tell you something. I love Nick Cannon, he's a good guy. Eminem's a very good friend of mine and they got they little personal hip hop thing goin', you know what I'm sayin'?"

"Nick Cannon is a money magnet," Fat Joe added. "He's a talented man. He's a beautiful person. But when you talk rap, you talk Eminem's a GOAT. There's just no way he's...he's an alien in this rap game." The cameraman asked if there are lines that rappers can't cross. "Not Eminem. Eminem? He do what he want and I guess Nick Cannon gotta respond the same way."

The rapper cleared up rumors that Em was on the track because of Nick Cannon and shared that he's honored to be able to be on a song with the Detroit rapper and Mary J. Blige. Joe said he has two singles with Cannon, looks up to Eminem lyrically, and "loves 'em both." Watch his clip in full below.