Fat Joe has been doing this for a minute, having been spitting bars in the rap game since the early nineties when he went by "Fat Joe da Gangsta." Currently among the most respected vets in hip-hop, Joe has continuously carried himself with authenticity and dedication to the preservation of hip-hop history. This week, Joey Crack put his skill set on display by way of a Tiny Desk Concert, running through a fifteen-minute medley of his hits alongside an impressive live band.

Holding it down for Joe are Eugene "Man-Man" Roberts on the keys, Rashid Williams on the drums, Eric Whatley on the bass, Simon Martinez on guitar, DJ Ted Smooth behind the turntables, and Angelica Vila on the backup vocals. For the most part, Joey lined up some of his biggest tunes from across the years -- "My Lifestyle" and "What's Luv?" off J.O.S.E, "Lean Back" on True Story, the DJ Khaled-assisted "Sunshine (The Light)", and he and Remy Ma's "All The Way Up" off Plata O Plomo.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

As per usual, the Tiny Desk format not only highlights the instrumental arrangements of the songs but the performance capabilities of the rapper. Many were quick to note Joey's impressive breath control, refreshing given the ubiquity of backing tracks during live renditions. Though it might have been nice to have a committed hypeman on board, Joe's formidable presence keeps the Tiny Desk rendition engaging throughout.

Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to show some love to Fat Joe Da Gangsta -- still holding it down nearly thirty years deep in the game. What's your favorite track from Don Cartegena?