Fat Joe appeared as a guest on Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met 2 project and listeners are not too happy with the contents of what he had to say. For his verse on the track "Talkin' Back," a failed attempt to show his lyrical skill resulted in him delivering some pretty questionable bars. On the track, the 50-year-old Bronx rapper irresponsibly raps, " Track me in and out of court, Harvey Weinsteinâ â /Threw that white up in the pot, gave ’em pipe dreamsâ â /And watch it spread like the Wuhan virusâ â /Do ’em dirty for the low like Wu-Tang ’Sirus (ODB).”â â



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In addition to lowkey giving props to the convicted sex offender with the reference, the bar also particularly perpetuates anti-Asian racism, which has been â â on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic ensued. An NPR article published earlier this month titled "The Rise In Anti-Asian Attacks During The COVID-19 Pandemic" reports that, "In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, racism and harassment toward Asian Americans have increased."

This type of hate manifested into the hate-driven mass shooting that occurred in Atlanta against its Asian community on Tuesday (March 16) at the hands of 21-year-old gunman Robert Aaron Long.â â

â â Many fans on Twitter have already begun to voice their disappointment and disapproval of Fat Joe’s bar following the release of The Plugs I Met 2 last night.

"Fat Joe tried to jump on this Benny/Fraud with topical bars + the best he could do was "Wuhan virus" + "track me in + out of court, Harvey Weinstein," one user disapprovingly penned. Scroll through some more criticism of Fat Joe's lyrics, and let us know your take below.