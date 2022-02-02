He may have recently advised rappers that they should stop flexing their cash flow on social media, but Fat Joe couldn't pass up this opportunity. The Rap veteran often surfaces online with bits of wisdom for the younger generations, and not long ago, he had some scathing words for those participating in the viral "Money Message" trend. Joe didn't think it was a good idea to give the authorities a firsthand look at your finances, but he didn't hesitate to show off a $4 million Pristine watch.

Over on Instagram, Joe uploaded a video where he detailed the extravagant purchase. "Big boy came in, it’s called the Avalanche,” he said.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

“Don’t do this to yourself, guys. Four [million] to the wrist. It comes with twenty-four-hour security. This how I’m pushing P," Joe added. "You don’t want this type of smoke right here. This what I call pushing P.”

Two weeks ago, Fat Joe's I Am Athlete episode was released and in it, he joked about reminding his children that they don't have Jay-Z or Diddy money.

"You should never lie to yourself. Don't even lie to your family. I tell my wife, I tell my kids, we are not Sean 'P Diddy' Combs or Shawn Carter, Jay-Z," said Joe at the time. "One day my son, he was like, nineteen, he's like, 'Yo dad, look at this!' I look at it, he got Dr. Dre son on a private plane, you got Jay-Z. He's like, 'This is how the sons are moving now!'"

"I was like, 'You ain't f*ckin' movin'!'" joked the rapper. "We ain't got that sh*t! So, stop lookin' at them motherf*ckas and stay the course! Stay in your lane, because a lotta—it can be women, too—but a lotta men lose themselves by not trying to keep it real with themselves."

Check out Fat Joe flexing the stunning watch below.