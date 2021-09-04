Fat Joe and Ja Rule are currently prepping for a Verzuz battle that will once again place memory lane on front street as fans at home decide whose catalog holds more weight.

Prior to the booking, however, many pegged a Fat Joe and 50 Cent faceoff as a proper Verzuz showdown. It's safe to say that things didn't quite pan out as fans envisioned, and according to Joe, that battle will never happen.

"We gave him the option," the Bronx heavyweight revealed in one of his Instagram Live sessions. "He did not want to go against me. He not doing the Verzuz."

Joe reassures, however, that there's absolutely no pressure, but 50 Cent just has better things to do.

"He doesn't want to do it," he added. "It's not cause he scared or he's not one of the greatest who ever lived. He ain't fucking with that.

I tell you what 50 Cent gon' be--a billionaire, a real billionaire [...] 50 Cent got a bunch of TV shows. That's not rap music. That's a different type of money."

While Power has ended, its current run of origin stories is certainly keeping Fif's attention in addition to his development of Starz's forthcoming BMF series. Such a busy schedule could certainly seem more enticing than a Verzuz battle with sponsors that directly compete with his own ventures for starters.