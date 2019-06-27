Fat Joe, Dre, & Lil Wayne Are Martians On "Pullin"

Longtime collaborators Fat Joe and Lil Wayne have joined forces with Dre, of Cool & Dre, to deliver a new single titled "Pullin." Earlier this week, Fat Joe teased the track, letting his fans on social media know that he had some heat coming their way. There are rumors that Joe is cooking up a new album that's set to drop in the summer months and "Pullin" is just the tip of the forthcoming musical iceberg.

"Pullin" uniquely samples Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" as a fraction of the chorus in its full form, shifting the vibe of the song each time it pops up. Each member of this trio take turns as the go verse for verse with Fat Joe opening, Dre rocking the middle, and Wayne closing things out. Fat Joe is never shy when it comes to praising Wayne for his lyrical abilities and the New York rapper even called his friend one of G.O.A.T.s.

“Lil Wayne is in that," he said of his list. "Lil Wayne would be the king of that era. I’ll just say it early, Lil Wayne would be the king. His pen was phenomenal. He was running circles on n*ggas. Remember when he did that JAY Z sh*t over? We couldn’t even believe a n*gga could rap like that.”

Quotable Lyrics

I would never land on the side of foul n*ggas

Where I'm from if they think that you rattin' they might kill ya