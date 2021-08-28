Allegations of snitching can sully any rapper's name but these days, it seems that the word "snitching" is being thrown around carelessly. On Thursday, Cuban Link re-ignited his feud with Fat Joe publicly when he cited apparent paperwork uncovered by Star. The apparent paperwork, including Fat Joe's government name, spurred allegations that the "Lean Back" rapper had worked with authorities in the past. It should be noted that both Star and Cuban Link admitted they weren't sure of the authenticity behind the paperwork.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"Now you might understand why I couldn’t get along with that animal but I guess let’s wait for the authenticity of this here paperwork," said Cuban Link.

Fans have been demanding answers from Joey Crack and on a recent Instagram Live, he addressed the matter. "Joey Crack the Don has never been a rat in his life. Has never told on a person in his life. I'd kill myself before I tell on somebody," he said before directly naming his haters, largely Cuban Link.

"I'm at another level in my life. So I have friends, the biggest in the world, the biggest in the game, hitting me up [like], 'Yo Joe, don't respond to these people. You bigger than that... 'Cause you know yesterday's price is not today's price,'" he said. "And mind, you I'm in Hermes."

Joey took a moment to pop his shit but ultimately, he responded to the paperwork presented by Cuban Link and Star. "This is the most fabricated, false paperwork I've ever seen in the history of mankind. This is disgusting," he said. Joe added that the people whose names were listed in the paperwork were real people who are serving time behind bars.

"Those guys on that paperwork, I don't know them. They don't know me," he continued. "So you put a little white-out on a piece of paper and you write Joseph Cartagena's name. And you guys break my heart if you fall for that. You guys are disgusting 'cause I am the one guy who's successful and still walks these streets."

We haven't heard from Cuban Link or Star since Fat Joe addressed the matter but we'll keep you posted if they do. What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know below.