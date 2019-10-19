Fat Joe's coming off the hype of his Cardi B and Anuel AA collaboration "Yes" and jumping into a new venture since Page Six reports that the "What's Luv" rapper is developing a comedy series dubbed Mi Nuevo Barrio. The publication details how Joe would executive produce and star as the lead. The show would follow “a streetwise Puerto Rican auto mechanic from the South Bronx who moves his Dominican wife, son and mother-in-law to an upscale New Jersey suburb after coming into a large sum of money and discovers that fitting in isn’t as easy as it looks.”



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Fat Joe isn't a rookie when it comes to acting. He's previously starred in Night School with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish as well as Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It.

Aside from his acting moves, Fat Joe's long-awaited album, Family Ties, should be arriving sooner than later and the Cool & Dre produced hit "Yes" has us ready. "I'm excited for Family Ties and for the streets to hear it, but Cool and I are always looking... to support the new talent," Dre previously stated when discussing his music moves. "I love working with established artists, and we just came off of working with the Carters, but we love working with new artists because we can be a part of their start in the beginning and throughout their career. We're all keeping busy."