It seems that Fat Joe has all the news about unreleased Hip Hop tracks. On The Fat Joe Show, the New York rapper was joined by producer Rashad Ringo Smith who shared a snippet of a long-lost—but not forgotten—Lil Kim and Foxy Brown collaboration. That surprise followed yesterday's news that Fat Joe shared with Verzuz and Triller moguls, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The three men were discussing their successes on Biggie Day, or the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s tragic death at 24-years-old, when Fat Joe chimed in that he and the late icon were working on a project before he died.



Timbaland first shared his story about being at the Vibe afterparty on that fateful night back in 1997 where he spoke with Big about possibly collaborating in the future. The producer added that later, he was in his vehicle just a few cars ahead of Biggie's when the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles. After detailing his story, Joe made his announcement.

“You know, I say stuff and they always say I lie or I say too much. You know, I worked on an album with Biggie," said the rapper. "We cut about five songs together. He was like, ‘You the Latino don, I’m the Black don.’ And we was in that studio going crazy. It’s verified by Puff Daddy and everybody." Then he touched on why these tracks may still be locked away in the vault.

"I’ma keep it real. At the time, we were dissing Tupac a lot and all that," Fat Joe continued. "So that should have never seen the light of day, which is respectful, so because, you know, they both passed on, you know. But yeah, I worked with the B.I.G. for real." Do you think this project will ever be released? Listen to the clip from the interview below.