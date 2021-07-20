Fat Joe reportedly contacted Biz Markie's wife, Tara Hall, every week since the late "Just a Friend" rapper was hospitalized, last year, to check-in. Hall confirmed Joe's commitment to the legendary rapper while speaking with TMZ, following Markie's passing.

Hall says that Joe also has repeatedly offered to cover any costs during his hospital stay, and now, any memorial or funeral costs. She has consistently declined but appreciates the offers all the same.

Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach also would routinely check in to see how Markie and she were doing as well, according to Hall.



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Markie passed away last week at the age of 57, his rep Jenni Izumi confirmed on Friday.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time," Izumi said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

