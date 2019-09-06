Fat Joe, Cardi B, & Anuel AA Link Up On "YES"

After announcing that a collaboration would hit the streets at the stroke of midnight, Fat Joe, Cardi B, and Anuel AA made good on their promise. They've delivered their single "YES," a track where each artist delivers a verse as Joe & Anuel are responsible for the "ass up, face down" chant throughout the chorus. All three of these chart-toppers know what it takes to make a hit, and its clear that they're hoping that "YES" will be the next for them.

It's rumored that the Cool & Dre-produced track will be included in Joe's forthcoming project, Family Ties, that drops later on this year. Cardi is still working on her Invasion of Privacy followup that she says is slated for release in 2019, but the rapper has chosen to remain secretive regarding what fans can expect. Anuel AA continues to dominate as his July release—"China," featuring Karol G and Daddy Yankee—is a hit around the globe. Check out "Yes" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Light this b*tch up, chandelier

And that p*ssy like voodoo, Santeria

Bet ya man ain't gettin' money like me (No)

Bet your lil' b*tch try to f*ck on me

Whole life on parole, can't talk to felons

Now tell that b*tch up in the cops, her man still tellin'