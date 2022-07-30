Fat Joe says that "ego" is what killed New York's hip-hop scene in the 2000s. Speaking on Instagram, earlier this week, Joe explained the fall of New York hip-hop and warned that Atlanta needs to be careful to avoid the same fate.

“New York hip-hop was destroyed single-handedly by ego,” Joe declared in the clip. “The South saw how we fucked it up, meaning Atlanta, and they cliqued up and said, ‘We not gonna make that mistake.’ We got Roc-A-Fella, we got Ruff Ryders, we got Terror Squad, we got G-Unit, we got Dipset.”



Joe added that too many artists decided that they needed to be crowned the "King of New York," a title artists still claim for themselves to this day. Earlier this year, 6ix9ine traded insults with Fivio Foreign for declaring himself the "King of New York," following the release of his album, B.I.B.L.E.

Joe further explained: “As soon as muthafuckas started getting hot and started getting a different type of money. They started feeling like they that person, they that guy. It’s so many Kings of New York. Even me — every week someone said they the king. That’s all ego. It fucks up your ability to work with each other, to get money with each other, to embrace each other, to come up.”

