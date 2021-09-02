Just when you thought Verzuz was bowing out as the end of summer inches closer, it returns with a major announcement. On Thursday (September 2),Verzuz revealed that in just two weeks, we will be seeing Fat Joe and Ja Rule unite on stage for what is expected to be a walk down Hip Hop memory lane. The pair of rappers have achieved longevity in the industry, but when they were at their peaks, they were dishing out chart-topping hit after hit.

Both Fat Joe and Ja Rule's names have been heavily requested among Verzuz fans, especially considering many of their collaborations have been featured during previous performances.



Peter Kramer / Staff / Getty Images

Aside from expecting to hear classic hits that still keep the parties going today, fans have been speculating about whether or not there will be special guests to assist in their performances. Not only have they collaborated on tracks together, but each has individually worked with artists like Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Fabolous, Rick Ross, and more.

As expected, Hip Hop fans have also taken to social media to debate this match up ahead of its premiere. Tickets to watch this go down live will reportedly be available on September 7, so check out Verzuz's announcement, as well as a few reactions from th epublic, below.