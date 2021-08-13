Fat Joe & DJ Drama Drop Gangsta Grillz Mixtape "What Would Big Do 2021"

His working relationship with Cool & Dre continues as Fat Joe is back at it, this time with What Would Big Do 2021. The rapper partnered with DJ Drama to release the record as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape and the team of collaborators called on a few heavy hitters to round out the star-studded effort. We've already received "Back Outside" featuring Joe's longtime friend Remy Ma, but he's hoping to keep those summer vibes moving with stellar samples and unmatched bars.

It seems that the project was initially dubbed Summer Mon but there was a last-minute switch up. Features include looks from CeeLo Green, Dre, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Sevyn Streeter, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Nefertitti Avani, Angelica Vila, Ivory Scott, and DJ Amorphous. What Would Big Do 2021 is executive produced by dynamic duo Cool & Dre, so stream the project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro ft. CeeLo Green

2. Michael ft. Nefertitti Avani

3. Honey ft. Angelica Vila

4. Diamonds ft. Dre

5. Demon Girl ft. Ivory Scott

6. Africa ft. Lil Yachty, French Montana

7. Babyface ft. Sevyn Streeter

8. Back Outside ft. Remy Ma

9. Sunshine ft. DJ Amorphous, DJ Khaled