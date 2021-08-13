mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fat Joe & DJ Drama Drop Gangsta Grillz Mixtape "What Would Big Do 2021"

Erika Marie
August 13, 2021 00:30
559 Views
31
7
CoverCover

What Would Big Do 2021
Fat Joe & DJ Drama
Produced by Cool & Dre

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The project is executive produced by Cool & Dre and features looks from CeeLo, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Sevyn and more.


His working relationship with Cool & Dre continues as Fat Joe is back at it, this time with What Would Big Do 2021. The rapper partnered with DJ Drama to release the record as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape and the team of collaborators called on a few heavy hitters to round out the star-studded effort. We've already received "Back Outside" featuring Joe's longtime friend Remy Ma, but he's hoping to keep those summer vibes moving with stellar samples and unmatched bars.

It seems that the project was initially dubbed Summer Mon but there was a last-minute switch up. Features include looks from CeeLo Green, Dre, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Sevyn Streeter, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Nefertitti Avani, Angelica Vila, Ivory Scott, and DJ Amorphous. What Would Big Do 2021 is executive produced by dynamic duo Cool & Dre, so stream the project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro ft. CeeLo Green
2. Michael ft. Nefertitti Avani
3. Honey ft. Angelica Vila
4. Diamonds ft. Dre
5. Demon Girl ft. Ivory Scott
6. Africa ft. Lil Yachty, French Montana
7. Babyface ft. Sevyn Streeter
8. Back Outside ft. Remy Ma
9. Sunshine ft. DJ Amorphous, DJ Khaled 

Fat Joe & DJ Drama Cool & Dre CeeLo Green Nefertitti Avani Angelica Vila Dre Ivory Scott French Montana Lil Yachty Sevyn Streeter Remy Ma DJ Khaled DJ Amorphous
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fat Joe & DJ Drama Drop Gangsta Grillz Mixtape "What Would Big Do 2021"
31
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject