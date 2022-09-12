Starz has ordered a pilot for an unannounced series with Sean “Diddy” Combs listed as an executive producer that will feature a documentary-style format with Fat Joe signed on to host. For the program, Joe will sit down with various celebrities and high-profile guests.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said in a statement. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at STARZ and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you DON’T know who I know!”



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Diddy added: “I’m excited to partner with STARZ and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television. Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

Fat Joe has plenty of hosting experience in recent years. The veteran rapper has previously hosted The Fat Joe Show, a nightly Instagram Live talk series that saw him sit down with guests such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx, and Alicia Keys. He's also served as a guest host for both The Wendy Williams Show

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, said in a statement: “Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the STARZ family. Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.”

In addition to Diddy, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron are serving as executive producers.

