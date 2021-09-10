The situation between Fat Joe and the late Big Pun is a complicated one. For years, Liza Rios, Big Pun's widow, has been publicly stating that Fat Joe "robbed" her husband in their business dealings. Despite their close friendship, Joe's tumultuous relationship with Pun's family has tainted things, and this year, Joe was missing from Big Pun's celebration in New York, where a street was renamed in his honor.

Recently, N.O.R.E. spoke on the situation between Fat Joe and Big Pun, claiming that Joe wants an apology from Pun's family. N.O.R.E. says he's seen some of the paperwork from Joe's contract with Pun, and he says that it's a "standard" contract and Joe did not "rob" the iconic rapper. After the post was made to a hip-hop blog on Instagram, Pun's widow Liza Rios stepped into the comments and got into with Joe.



Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

"Joe want me to apologize to him for me going after what was rightfully my families!??" asked Rios. "He is responsible for over 2.3 million in royalties that was never paid to Pun it’s all in the court papers! All public info!"

She then took aim at N.O.R.E., saying, "@therealnoreaga I promise you if you passed away and who ever your signed to takes all the money that was rightfully yours and leaves your wife and kids with nothing and homeless you don't think your wife is gonna fight for what is yours and your kids! Ask HER!! Please I seen your wife she won't play that. Stop it Pun is looking at you crazy!"



Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This sparked a response from Fat Joe, who said, "@iamlizarios tellem about that money i got you when he died you spent it then put out that documentary you want holding pun down on that doc just say the truth I've always been [100] with pun and Nore knows that.

@iamlizarios i never lost that case i never owed you a cent he is still unrecouped you was sitting their when the judge asked you why I'm here i owed nothing just say the truth that's all."

Check out Fat Joe and Liza Rios' comments below.



Instagram

[via]