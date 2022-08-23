It is a franchise that has inspired street racers across the globe, but a Los Angeles neighborhood is just about done with the Fast and Furious franchise. The 10th installment of the long-running films is reportedly slated for release next April, and with Fast X on the horizon, filming has been taking over cities from one coast to the next. Angelino Heights has become a tourist stop thanks to the F&F features, but residents are sick and tired of the noise and disturbances that come with the fandom.

According to Variety, not only are people traveling to the city to take photos of familiar locations seen on television shows and in films, but car fanatics are bringing out their tricked rides.





These car enthusiasts aren't just showing off their goods; they're reportedly spinning donuts, speeding down roads, and revving engines. Residents have reportedly complained of out-of-control street races as well as "street takeovers throughout the area just west of Downtown."

Things have become so bad that those who live in the area have planned to protest Fast X filming.

“If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night,” an email obtained by Variety from a resident to Los Angeles City Council reads. “We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.” No further details about the protest were available.

Variety reported that when they spoke with residents, people weren't as upset about temporary filming as much as they are about the ongoing tourists and visitors who come to the neighborhood throughout the year. Universal has yet to publicly react to complaints.

