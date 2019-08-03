Contracts and their clauses tend to be cut and dry in the world of entertainment. Though sometimes mundane and boring, we do tend to find some interesting content herein. New reports by HYPEBEAST recently highlighted a noteworthy component of the contracts for Fast & Furious stars Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Jason Statham. According to the aforementioned source, the cited stars have it written up in their contract that they are not allowed to lose any fights. The latter is so the characters do not appear "weaker" than their co-stars. When questioned about the amusing clauses, representatives at Universal shared the following: "Every character has their moment, and that all are seen as formidable opponents. Each ‘Fast’ character is a hero to someone watching, and we never forget that."

An excerpt from The Wall Street Journal also shed light on the matter: "According to producers and crew members on the films, Mr. Statham, 51 years old, negotiated an agreement with the studio that limits how badly he can be beaten up on screen. Mr. Diesel, 52, has his younger sister, a producer on the films, police the number of punches he takes. And Mr. Johnson, 47, enlists producers, editors and fight coordinators to help make sure he always gives as good as he gets."

[Via]