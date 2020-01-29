The first trailer for the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie is coming later this week on January 31st. It will be reportedly unveiled as part of a huge Fast and Furious fan event and concert down in Miami, Florida, but before that all happens, Universal has decided to come through a little early and roll out a teaser for the trailer to hold us over.

In the teaser, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) adjusts to his new life as a father and husband to wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). It starts out as Dominic working on his vehicles in his home-garage with help from his son, before it transitions to Dom laying him down for bed. Letty then walks into the room and gives her son the cross necklace that his dad gave her, in effort to help keep him safe from “whats to come.”

"I have a gift for you. Your daddy gave me this, now I'm going to give it to you. It's for protection from what's coming," she said before the trailer ends.

Check out the teaser (below) and look for the full trailer to arrive this Friday. Fast & Furious 9 is expected to hit theaters on May 22nd.