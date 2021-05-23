The Fast Saga continues. The ninth installment into the series opened overseas in select markets, and it is doing very well. The film was released in South Korea, Hong Kong, Russia, China, and various countries in the Middle East.

Fast 9 took in $162.4 million in those counties over the weekend. That is the biggest take for a pandemic-era film. In comparison, Godzilla vs. Kong brought in $121 million opening weekend worldwide. “It shows us that audiences are willing to come back when the right movie is available,” says Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal’s president of international distribution. The film touches down in America in about a month. Universal decided to stagger the release due to markets just opening back up across the world. Of course, the film was also been sitting on their shelf for over a year, ready to go.

The entire Fast franchise has sold over $6 billion in tickets, making it Universal's top dog. The saga plans to drop two more installments, in what will probably be a "cliffhanger" two-part finale. However, Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw is likely to keep pumping out movies, and other spin-offs are in the works. Will you be watching Fast 9 in theaters? Let us know below.

