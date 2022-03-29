Fashion Nova has done it again. Since its 2006 inception, the fast-fashion company has taken over the closets of people all across the globe, providing them with stylish clothes at affordable prices, although they haven't achieved such success without a few incriminating incidents and scandals.

One thing that Fashion Nova has seemingly always had a knack for is their on-point marketing, which is constantly tapped into the pulse of pop culture – taking advantage of every major moment that they can, and somehow turning it into a new product, collection concept, or most recently, a reason to have a sale.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

By now, practically everyone in the world has heard about "the slap" that took place at the 94th Academy Awards this past weekend, when Will Smith stormed the stage to strike Chris Rock across the face after he made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Although the comedian declined to press charges, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has since publicly apologized to Rock for his actions, admitting that violence was not a necessary course of action.





"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Will wrote on Instagram yesterday (March 28th).

Check out Twitter's response to Fashion Nova's "slapped" sale below, and let us know what you think of the company's marketing moves in the comment section.