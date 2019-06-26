Ian Connor is no stranger to the media. The fashion mogul and Kanye West-affiliate has previously been tied to a series of serious allegations surrounding his sketchy behaviors towards women. Of these allegations, we count sexual misconduct, assault and more. Amber Rose has also shared that 21 women have reached out to her and accused Ian Connor of rape. Even other rappers have spoken out about the allegations by either calling out the artist's actions or simply siding with him. Nevertheless, no legal action was made against Ian Connor with regards to the accusations. And despite these rumors, Connor continued to date around and Tommie Lee was named as the recent lady in his life. Though that was until recently. New reports by Bossip indicate that Connor has proposed to his long-time on and off girlfriend, Raven Tracy.

Connor proposed to the Instagram baddie, who was previously spotted hanging out with the likes of Kylie Jenner in the last few weeks. The big moment occurred at Tracy's birthday dinner wherein she proudly accepted her fashion boyfriend's pear shaped ring. The fashion icon captured the moment and shared numerous photos via his Instagram account. We can see Connor teasing the ring prior to proposing and a happy bride-to-be.

[Via]