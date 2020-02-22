An alumni fashion show hosted by the Fashion Institute of Technology on Feb. 7 ended up crossing serious lines in its attempt to be cutting-edge. In addition to the avant-garde clothing, models were made to wear accessories that were intended to highlight "ugly features of the body." When an African-American model, Amy Lefevre, pointed out the racist implications of placing her in monkey ears and oversized lips, she was told by one of the staff members that it was fine for her to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds. “I was literally shaking. I could not control my emotions. My whole body was shaking. I have never felt like that in my life,” Lefevre told The Post afterwards. “People of color are struggling too much in 2020 for the promoters not to have vetted and cleared accessories for the shows.” Lefevre ended up walking in the show without the accessories, but angrily stormed out once it finished. Of course, this story sparked outrage once it made its way to the public.

FIT president, Dr. Joyce F. Brown, initially offered a semi-defensive response to the situation. “This program protects a student’s freedom to craft their own personal and unique artistic perspectives as designers, to be even what some would consider to be provocative, so that they find that voice,” she said in a statement. “However provocative design and fashion might be though, my commitment to ensure that people are not made to feel uncomfortable, offended, or intimidated is also of the utmost importance not only to me personally but to the college community as well. We take this obligation very, very seriously and will investigate and take appropriate action regarding any complaint or concern that is made in this situation.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), Brown penned a more lengthy apology, which still defended the innocuous intention behind the costumes. "Currently it does not appear that the original intent of the design, the use of accessories or the creative direction of the show was to make a statement about race," Brown wrote. "However, it is now glaringly obvious that has been the outcome." Read the full statement below.