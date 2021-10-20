Fashawn & Sir Veterano Team Up For "All Hail The King"

Fashawn's left his name across other people's tracks in the past four years since releasing, Manna EP. His 2017 effort, which included a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, reminded everyone about his lyrical prowess.

The bars are still in tact, as is his excellent ear for production. Both of these aspects are highlighted on his latest body of work, All Hail The King in collaboration with Sir Veterano. Fashawn handles the bars on the project while Veterano holds down production over the course of 9 songs.

Fashawn and Sir Veterano's new project boasts features from Elzhi, DJ Revolution, Planet Asia, and Aloe Blacc who assisted on the previously released single, "Castle."

Check out Fashawn and Sir Veterano's All Hail The King below and sound off in the comments wit your favorite track.