mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Farruko Enlists CJ For Bilingual Banger "Love 66"

Alexander Cole
May 29, 2021 13:21
57 Views
00
0
Image via FarrukoImage via Farruko
Image via Farruko

Love 66
Farruko Feat. CJ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Farruko and CJ came through with an undeniable anthem on "Love 66."


Puerto Rican superstar singer Farruko has been a staple of Latin music for the last decade and he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world. He knows how to craft a hook and for the most part, his songs sound like anthems that can fill stadiums while also getting tons of plays at parties. With his latest single, Farruko has teamed up with Brooklyn artist CJ for a song that merges drill and Latin music.

"Love 66" sees both of these artists on top of their game as they go off over a booming drill-inspired instrumental. Farruko's vocals soar over the production and the Spanish lyrics certainly give the song a unique feel. Meanwhile, CJ offers up his signature flow on this song as he drops braggadocios bars that fit the vibe of the record.

Overall, these two work well together and perhaps we will see another collab, in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm finna ball like 23, uh (23, uh)
Two, three shots like who he? Uh (Yeah)
I fell asleep in the two seat, uh (Uh)
Fuck that shit, I'm too street, uh

Farruko
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  57
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Farruko CJ Love 66 new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Farruko Enlists CJ For Bilingual Banger "Love 66"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject