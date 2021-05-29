Farruko Enlists CJ For Bilingual Banger "Love 66"

Puerto Rican superstar singer Farruko has been a staple of Latin music for the last decade and he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world. He knows how to craft a hook and for the most part, his songs sound like anthems that can fill stadiums while also getting tons of plays at parties. With his latest single, Farruko has teamed up with Brooklyn artist CJ for a song that merges drill and Latin music.

"Love 66" sees both of these artists on top of their game as they go off over a booming drill-inspired instrumental. Farruko's vocals soar over the production and the Spanish lyrics certainly give the song a unique feel. Meanwhile, CJ offers up his signature flow on this song as he drops braggadocios bars that fit the vibe of the record.

Overall, these two work well together and perhaps we will see another collab, in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm finna ball like 23, uh (23, uh)

Two, three shots like who he? Uh (Yeah)

I fell asleep in the two seat, uh (Uh)

Fuck that shit, I'm too street, uh