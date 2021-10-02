Farruko Drops New Project "La 167"

The Latin trap scene has been a dominant force in recent years with Farruko leading the charge. The Puerto Rican star has been delivering heat and extending his talents to collabs alongside David Guetta, CJ, Steve Aoki, and plenty of other names.

This week, Farruko came through with his latest body of work, La 167 alongside the debut of his new visual for the single, "El Incomprendido." La 167 has a 25-song tracklist with appearances from Oneill, Daniel Habif, Dimelo Flow, Jay Wheeler, and many more. The latest project from Farruko serves as his first since delivering Gangalee and En Letra De Otro.

With such a long tracklist, everyone's bound to find at least one track on the project that they'll return to. Check out the latest from Farruko below.