Farrah Abraham says she's been suicidal since being arrested in Los Angeles, earlier this month, following a dispute with a security guard at a restaurant. The reality television star discussed her mental health with TMZ on Saturday.

“I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week,” she told the outlet while tearing up. “I’ve just had such a hard time dealing with it. … I’ve been working so hard on myself these past two weeks since the incident. … I guess it’s like defamation when someone says you touched them and I was actually attacked. It’s just scary. It’s scary to be a woman in that position.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Abraham was accused of slapping the aforementioned security guard before spending a night in jail after police were called to the scene. She claims that she was assaulted by another patron while enjoying dinner with her friends.

Abraham also says she's experiencing pain in her neck and shoulder from being handcuffed by the guard. She added that she's undergoing physical therapy for the "severe" pain.

Following the arrest, Abraham is moving out of California and TMZ caught up with her while she was loading up a moving truck.

