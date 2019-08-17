Every so often, memes can serve as one's undoing. Though some teenagers have come to dedicate their lives to the search for that elusive "dank-ass-lit-meme," others have decided to use memes for nefarious purposes. Such edgelords rely on a provocative brand of gallows humor to elicit responses, but sometimes, lines can be crossed in the process. Especially when threats of gun violence enter the mix. Such was indeed the case for iFunny user Justin Olsen, an 18-year old going by the username ArmyOfChrist.

According to a report from Complex, Olsen was organizing a chat about the Waco siege, ending the discussion with a particularly ominous comment: “In conclusion, shoot every federal agent on sight.” Unfortunately for him, the Feds were not about to take this lying down, and organized a raid on his home. There, they found enough weaponry for a small army (of Christ), which is to say 10,000 rounds of ammunition, 15 rifles, 10 semi-automatic pistols, and a machete.

It's unclear what he planned on doing with his arsenal, but a deeper look into his profile reveals an interesting psychological profile; rhetoric against gays, feminists, and non-Christians seemed to be commonplace. You can check out video of his court hearing, in which charges of felony menacing are laid on the table.

