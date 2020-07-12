Far Cry has been one of the only franchises to hold it down over the last decade consistently. Ubisoft had some hit or miss games, but Far Cry is always a hit. The expansive open-world gameplay, mixed with intriguing storylines and endless side missions, makes for the perfect adventure shooter. Plus, they always nail their villains pretty well. On Sunday (July 12), the gaming company held its Ubisoft Forward event, and showcased Assasin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. After blessings fans with new information on those two games, Ubisoft pulled out a new Far Cry 6 trailer.

Giancarlo Esposito stars as the villain in the trailer. The villains of Far Cry always take center stage, and Ubisoft could not have picked a better actor to center the latest entry around. Esposito enters the trailer and places a grenade in the hands of a young man, pulls the pin, and forces him to grasp the weapon for dear life as he walks him through a lecture about power. Scenes of a ravaged city, caught in a civil war, flash between Esposito's menacing speech. Far Cry 6 drops on February 18, 2021 and will be available on the current gaming systems as well as the next-gen consoles.